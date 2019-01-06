Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WIFI. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $874.45 million, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,150. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,304,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,336,000 after acquiring an additional 217,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,336,000 after buying an additional 217,283 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

