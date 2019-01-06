bluebird bio (BLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $204.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.53. 709,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,103. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.40. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $87.49 and a 52 week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $247,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $215,138.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,886.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock worth $2,655,365. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,260,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,053,000 after buying an additional 2,130,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,425,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,150,000 after buying an additional 931,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,123,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,058,000 after buying an additional 605,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,634,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,610,000 after buying an additional 494,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,435,000 after buying an additional 422,866 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.