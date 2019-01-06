Blakecoin (BLC) Achieves Market Cap of $96,307.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $96,307.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,872.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.03991357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.04169410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00989692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.01306162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.01522073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00337340 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 20,248,404 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

