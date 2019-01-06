Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (MYD) Stake Decreased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 45.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 3,005 shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $37,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $140,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield.

