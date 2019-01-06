BlackRock Inc. Has $92.64 Million Holdings in Redfin Corp (RDFN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Redfin worth $92,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. William Blair lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,606.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,655 shares of company stock valued at $917,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.25. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

