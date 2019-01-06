BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,894,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $87,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

