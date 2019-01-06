Bitgem Price Reaches $2.79 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Bitgem coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitgem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitgem has a total market cap of $171,192.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitgem alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.01531081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00340794 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00128722 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009682 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00028142 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitgem Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. The official website for Bitgem is www.bitgem.pw . Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold

Bitgem Coin Trading

Bitgem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.