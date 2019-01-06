Bitcoin W Spectrum Price Up 74.6% Over Last Week (BWS)

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a market capitalization of $131,713.00 and approximately $556.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CRYPTO:BWS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 105,494,512 coins. The official website for Bitcoin W Spectrum is bitcoinwspectrum.com . Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin W Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

