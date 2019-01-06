Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) versus Evogene (EVGN) Head-To-Head Review

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) and Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bion Environmental Technologies and Evogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Evogene 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and Evogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A Evogene $3.38 million 17.14 -$20.83 million N/A N/A

Bion Environmental Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evogene.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Evogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and Evogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -4,902.86% Evogene -1,147.40% -33.97% -30.11%

Risk & Volatility

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evogene has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Evogene, Evofuel, and Biomica. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants and bio-pesticides comprising microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The Biomica segment discovers and develops human microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immune-mediated and infectious diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, Dow Chemical, Syngenta, and Insolo Agroindustrial S.A. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

