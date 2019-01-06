BidaskClub Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) to “Buy”

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy atsg” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.25 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 50,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

