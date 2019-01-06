BestChain (BEST) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. BestChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BestChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BestChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BestChain alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007245 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020288 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00226348 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013792 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000928 BTC.

BestChain Profile

BestChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain . BestChain’s official website is bestchain.hol.es

Buying and Selling BestChain

BestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.