Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after buying an additional 73,797 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $297,000. Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 410,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 125.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 74,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $12.65 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $13.88.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

