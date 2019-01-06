Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BXE. ValuEngine lowered Bellatrix Exploration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reissued an average rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.88.

BXE opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bellatrix Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts expect that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

