Barclays Lowers Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Price Target to $41.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE CFG opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,828,000 after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,692,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,846,000 after acquiring an additional 758,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 128,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

