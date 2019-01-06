BankUnited (BKU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BankUnited have significantly underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While consistent growth in loans and deposits, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are expected to drive revenues, continued margin pressure (despite increase in interest rates) remains a major concern. Moreover, increasing expenses are expected to hurt its bottom-line growth to quite an extent.”

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of BankUnited and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

In related news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $767,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,629,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 174,690 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 40.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 41,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,629,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 174,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,440.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

