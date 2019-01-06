Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 310,018 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,651,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $85,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

