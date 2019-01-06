Bank of America Trims Owens & Minor (OMI) Target Price to $7.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMI. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $394.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 74.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.