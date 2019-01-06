Bank of America (BAC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of America and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.65.
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
