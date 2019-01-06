Bank of America (BAC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of America and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

