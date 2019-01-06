Banc of California (BANC) & California First National Bancorp (CFNB) Financial Contrast

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banc of California and California First National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 1 2 2 0 2.20 California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.07%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banc of California pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banc of California is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and California First National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $501.02 million 1.43 $57.70 million $0.82 17.20 California First National Bancorp $36.69 million 4.01 $11.12 million N/A N/A

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 10.47% 8.38% 0.59% California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banc of California beats California First National Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also invests in SBA loan pool securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 34 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.