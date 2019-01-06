Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $9.14 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 80,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 309,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,802,000 after buying an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

VZ stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

