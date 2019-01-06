Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,249.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,163,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 521.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,112,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the third quarter valued at about $80,306,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,653,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,431,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $2,273,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BHGE. Guggenheim upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.98.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $21.96 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

