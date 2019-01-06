BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (BCKIY) & ENGlobal (ENG) Head to Head Survey

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) and ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR alerts:

This table compares BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR and ENGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR N/A N/A N/A ENGlobal -8.47% -22.48% -16.69%

This table compares BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR and ENGlobal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR $6.28 billion 0.53 $446.16 million $1.12 5.89 ENGlobal $55.76 million 0.37 -$16.25 million N/A N/A

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ENGlobal.

Dividends

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENGlobal does not pay a dividend. BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGlobal has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR and ENGlobal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ENGlobal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR beats ENGlobal on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business. The Land segment offers large-scale critical vehicle fleet management, equipment support, and technical training for military and civil customers. The Aviation segment includes military flying training programs and aerial emergency services. The Nuclear segment consists of nuclear decommissioning programs and projects, nuclear engineering services in training and operation support, new build program management, design and installation, and critical safety training. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. provides engineering and professional services principally to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management, and Automation Engineering & Integration. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management segment provides consulting services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering as well as inspection, construction management, mechanical integrity, field support, quality assurance, plant asset management and related project services to the midstream and downstream sectors. It also provides engineering, design, installation, operation, and maintenance to various government, public sector, and international facilities. The Automation Engineering & Integration segment provides engineering services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering, information technology and electrical projects primarily to the energy industry throughout the United States as well as a specific project in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.