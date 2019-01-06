B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $86,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Stock

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,877,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,595,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 127,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 302,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.02 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

