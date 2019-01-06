B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Shares of BBCP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.25.
About Concrete Pumping
