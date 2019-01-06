B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and material placement services under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brand names in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also provides environmental waste management services, including concrete cleanup and disposal services to the concrete industry under the Eco-Pan brand name.

