Avaya (AVYA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.38. 1,119,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 825,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avaya in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Avaya had a return on equity of 193.03% and a net margin of 114.49%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,206,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,763 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avaya by 2,430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,990 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,340,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avaya by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avaya by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

