Autohome (ATHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.34 price target for the company. CLSA set a $95.00 price target on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

ATHM opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.69. Autohome has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.16 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 209.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $126,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

