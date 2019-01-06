Atomic Coin Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 36.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Atomic Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Atomic Coin has a market capitalization of $18,121.00 and $24.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 18,554,847 coins. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Coin’s official message board is forum.atomicproject.org . Atomic Coin’s official website is www.atomicproject.org . The Reddit community for Atomic Coin is /r/AtomicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

