Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Asure Software from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Asure Software from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 549.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 581,475 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Asure Software by 102.8% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 558,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.