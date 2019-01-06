Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AI. TheStreet cut Arlington Asset Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlington Asset Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

NYSE:AI opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 46.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 98.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.