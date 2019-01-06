Arionum Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $101,695.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.03851194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.04078617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00954929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.01342422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00132834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.01522597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00338606 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

