Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $6.10 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 47.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,575.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $734.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,210.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Independent Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (down previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.50.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/argus-investors-counsel-inc-has-6-10-million-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.