Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.30 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 127.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,118,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. 103,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,504. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

