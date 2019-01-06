ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

ARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on ARC Document Solutions from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARC Document Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 100,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 695,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 146.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 148.2% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 124,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

