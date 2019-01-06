Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Arbutus Biopharma from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley raised Arbutus Biopharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Arbutus Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut Arbutus Biopharma to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.38. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

