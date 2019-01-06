ArbitrageCT Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $80,557.00 and approximately $893.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 151,219,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,145,179 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

