Aqua Metals (AQMS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AQMS. National Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Aqua Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 789.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $1,800,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,008.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 470,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 427,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

