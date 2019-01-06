AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,815,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,070,000 after buying an additional 329,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,394,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,436,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Manikay Partners LLC raised its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 1,047,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 160,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 933,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 342,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 244,140 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LHO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

LHO stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

