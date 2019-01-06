Apollo Currency (APL) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $343,541.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016059 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006496 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003827 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005378 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

