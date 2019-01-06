Apache (APA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “For more than three months, Apache has seen its stock price decline precipitously. Since October, shares of the independent energy producer have plunged more than 40% as a renewed slump in crude prices due to a persistent global supply glut sent a shockwave through the industry. Moreover, at the current sub-$50 oil price level, Apache is unlikely to fund its operations, making it dependent on asset sales. As it is, Apache is burdened with high leverage, restricting its financial flexibility and limiting growth in process. Pipeline takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin are also a concern, while Apache is yet to recover from its long string of negative free cash flows. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet cut Apache from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones cut Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.23.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Apache has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apache will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

