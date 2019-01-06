AON (AON) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on AON and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AON from $165.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised AON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Shares of AON opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $133.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of AON by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

