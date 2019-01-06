Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s share price rose 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 972,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 971,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $3.85 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 245,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 38.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,640,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,681 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

