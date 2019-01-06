Antares Pharma (ATRS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $3.85 to $5.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 971,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.29. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 127.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 92.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 53.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.