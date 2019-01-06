Angelos M. Stergiou Sells 23,277 Shares of SLS International Inc (SLS) Stock

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) insider Angelos M. Stergiou sold 23,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $29,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLS. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of SLS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of SLS International in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SLS International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.
About SLS International
SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.
