Analyzing The First Bancshares (FBSI) and First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB)

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) and First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

First Northwest BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The First Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

This table compares The First Bancshares and First Northwest BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 9.04% N/A N/A First Northwest BanCorp 9.80% 3.48% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The First Bancshares and First Northwest BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The First Bancshares and First Northwest BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $10.90 million 1.96 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A First Northwest BanCorp $42.98 million 4.04 N/A N/A N/A

First Northwest BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northwest BanCorp beats The First Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the First Home Bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including vehicle, personal, and certificate of deposit loans; real estate loans for purchasing a new home, home construction, refinancing existing home, adding to existing home, and buying undeveloped land; agriculture loans, such as livestock, line of credit, equipment, and agriculture real estate loans; and commercial loans comprising term, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers direct deposit, telephone banking, safe deposit box, merchant, and cash management services, as well as debit cards. Further, it invests in mortgage-back securities, the United States Government and agency securities, and other assets. The company operates through a home office in Mountain Grove; and seven full service branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane, and Springfield, Missouri. First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.