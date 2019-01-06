Analyzing Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) and OHA Investment (OHAI)

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) and OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHA Investment has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oaktree Strategic Income and OHA Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 0 0 0 N/A OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and OHA Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $47.67 million 4.91 $20.67 million $0.67 11.87 OHA Investment $10.27 million 2.09 -$31.10 million N/A N/A

Oaktree Strategic Income has higher revenue and earnings than OHA Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of OHA Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and OHA Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income 43.37% 6.75% 3.32% OHA Investment -22.85% 2.10% 0.96%

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats OHA Investment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

OHA Investment Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

