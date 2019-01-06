Analyzing Coupa Software (COUP) & Connecture (CNXR)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Connecture (OTCMKTS:CNXR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Coupa Software alerts:

This table compares Coupa Software and Connecture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $186.78 million 19.89 -$43.80 million ($0.76) -82.25 Connecture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Connecture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Connecture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -19.93% -14.03% -6.10% Connecture N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coupa Software and Connecture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 0 6 9 0 2.60 Connecture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupa Software presently has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Connecture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Coupa Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Connecture shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Connecture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management. The company markets its platform to a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others primarily through a direct sales force worldwide. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Connecture Company Profile

Connecture, Inc. provides a Web-based consumer shopping, enrollment and retention platform for health insurance distribution. The Company caters its services to health insurance marketplace operators, such as health plans, brokers and exchange operators. It operates through four segments: Enterprise/Commercial, Enterprise/State, Medicare and Private Exchange. The Enterprise/Commercial segment offers insurance distribution solutions to health plans. The Enterprise/State segment offers the sales automation solutions to state Governments, which allow its customers to offer customized individual and small group exchanges. The Medicare segment offers Web-based Medicare plan comparison, prescription drug comparison and enrollment tools for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, field marketing organizations and call centers. The Private Exchange segment offers defined-contribution benefit exchange solutions to benefit consultants, brokers, exchange operators and aggregators.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.