Analyzing Avalon Globocare (AVCO) and NIC (EGOV)

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of NIC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NIC has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NIC and Avalon Globocare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC 0 3 0 0 2.00 Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIC presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.14%. Given NIC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIC is more favorable than Avalon Globocare.

Dividends

NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avalon Globocare does not pay a dividend. NIC pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NIC and Avalon Globocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC 16.94% 32.21% 20.19% Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NIC and Avalon Globocare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC $336.51 million 2.51 $51.61 million $0.77 16.48 Avalon Globocare $1.08 million 201.54 -$3.46 million N/A N/A

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Globocare.

Summary

NIC beats Avalon Globocare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. Its portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and secure transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

