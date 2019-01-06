Analyzing Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) and Cornerworld (CWRL)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Cornerworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -299.85% -265.86% -157.50% Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Cornerworld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $3.90 million 3.88 -$11.69 million N/A N/A Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cornerworld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and Cornerworld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied DNA Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 605.88%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Risk & Volatility

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerworld has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cornerworld beats Applied DNA Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA. It also provides DNAnet, a DNA marker to link evidence and offenders to specific crime scenes; Beacon locked optical markers, which create a protected covert screening tool that can be adapted to packaging, security labels, and highvalue assets through inks, varnishes, and coatings; and SigNify IF portable DNA reader that provides real-time authentication of in the fieldDNA. In addition, the company offers digitalDNA, a software platform to manage the security of company-marked goods from point of marking to point of authentication or validation to end of life; and DNA Transfer Systems, which offer remote Internet access for real-time monitoring. Further, it provides CertainT Supply Chain Platform that provides proof of product claims for materials, items, or products; and Triathlon PCR systems that allow for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command's Edgewood Chemical Biological Center; and a collaboration agreement with Colorcon, Inc. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

Cornerworld Company Profile

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.