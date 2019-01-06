Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Target Price at $13.72

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $63,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $239,000. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCTR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 124,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,233. The stock has a market cap of $692.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.36 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

