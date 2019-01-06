Analysts Set South32 Ltd (S32) PT at $217.00

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 217 ($2.84).

S32 has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of South32 to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, December 10th.

S32 traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184.10 ($2.41). 1,309,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. South32 has a one year low of GBX 143.25 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.08).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

